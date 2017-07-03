Appeal to trace woman missing for one week

POLICE in Edinburgh are appealing for information to track the whereabouts of a woman last seen over a week ago.

Margaret Jane McPhillips, aged 31, was spotted leaving Boots pharmacy on Shandwick Place around 3.30pm on Monday, June 26.

She has not been seen since and was later reported missing to police on Friday.

Police say they are growing increasingly concerned for Margaret’s welfare and are eager to trace her whereabouts.

Margaret is described as a white woman with a slim build. She has long light brown hair, which is normally worn in a ponytail.

She is usually casually dressed and carries a rucksack.

Margaret is also known to frequent Edinburgh City Centre and may be in that area.

Those with information regarding Margaret’s whereabouts can contact officers at Howdenhall Police Station on 101, quoting incident number 1008 of June 30