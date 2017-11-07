Armed robber facing jail over Slateford double raid

A MAN who struck the same Edinburgh off-licence twice in 48-hours is facing jail.

Ross Cummin, 31, threatened staff at High Spirits on Slateford Road with a screwdriver and assaulted one victim with a door, leaving them with a dislocated knee after slamming them with a door during his first raid on April 22.

Just two days later, he struck again, getting away with around £430 in total.

But detectives from Corstorphine CID tracked him down and he was arrested the same week.

He pleaded guilty to armed robbery at the High Court in Glasgow and now faces being put away.

Detective Inspector Bruce Coutts from Corstorphine CID said: “During both of these robberies Ross Cummins demonstrated his willingness to utilise weapons and violence, proving how dangerous an individual he is.

“In the days following the incidents we conducted significant local inquiries, which identified Cummins as being the perpetrator and he was duly charged.”

He added: “He can now expect a custodial sentence, which should serve as a reminder to others that if you are caught using, or in possession of a weapon, we will work closely with the Crown Office to ensure you are removed from our streets.”