Art from Edinburgh prisoners takes centre stage

Art by inmates from Edinburgh will feature in a new exhibition of work from Scottish prisons, secure hospitals and children’s homes, and the community justice services.

Acclaimed author Jenni Fagan curated the exhibition, which is called Narrative.

The exhibition opens at Tramway in Glasgow today and runs until December 22.

The showing of prisoners’ art will include about 180 pieces from more than 1,130 Scottish entries to the annual Koestler Awards – a charitable scheme that recognises artistic achievement in the criminal justice and secure sectors.

Paintings, sculpture, needlecraft, nail art, printmaking, woodcraft, audio, animation and writing are among prominent artworks.

Sally Taylor, chief executive of award organiser Koestler Trust, said: “The quality of work has been excellent and Jenni’s curation has produced a fascinating and moving exhibition.

“It includes some impressive pieces from Edinburgh which show the talent of the artists and the high standards of work they can achieve.”

