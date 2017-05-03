Avengers stars Mark Ruffalo and Chris Hemsworth spotted in Edinburgh

Fans of the Avengers were left stunned after bumping into Chris Hemsworth and Mark Ruffalo in Edinburgh yesterday.

Chris Hemsworth and Mark Ruffalo became the latest stars of the series to be snapped in Edinburgh with keen fans taking to Twitter to report the news.

Both the stars were spotted at the bottom of Princes Street by fans and happily posed for pictures with fans.

Stars of the Avengers have been spotted out and about in Edinburgh since filming began earlier this year, however details of exactly who would be filming in the Capital have been kept under wraps.

However, fans took to social media to confirm that both Thor (Hemsworth) and Ruffalo (The Hulk) were in the Capital.

Caroline Kemp shared images of herself with the stars tweeting: “I can die happy. Can’t stop shaking. Just met @chrishemsworth #avengers #edinburgh”

Mark Ruffalo in Edinburgh. Picture; contributed @carolinek95

Speaking to the Evening News she said: “It was incredible and best moment of my life. They were both so friendly and told Hemsworth told us he was liking Edinburgh”

“I’ve also met one of the directors and we had a long chat together “

READ MORE: Avengers star Chris Evans enjoys night out in Edinburgh

Louise Saul also spoke to the Evening News saying: “I had a wee chat with both of them. They were lovely! I told Ruffalo he was my favourite Avenger and he shook my hand”.

Chris Hemsworth in the Capital. Picture; contributed @carolinek95

Chris Evans, Elizabeth Olsen and Paul Bettany have all been spotted in Edinburgh with the two latter filming scenes in the streets of the Capital.

Emma_LRB15 also caught a glimpse of the stars tweeting: “Just met @chrishemsworth and @MarkRuffalo in Edinburgh!! Can’t believe my luck they were both so lovely when I met them!! Thank you both!”