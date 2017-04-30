Avengers stars wine and dine across Edinburgh

As the temperature of Marvel’s next bout of superhero releases hots up in Hollywood so has the A-listers appetite for the Capital’s best grub.

Stars, who have been filming scenes across the city for the next instalment in the Avengers movie franchise, have taken a break from saving the galaxy to try out the city’s top eateries.

Chris Pratt out and about

Self-proclaimed foodie Scarlett Johansson and the Avengers crew stunned punters when they stopped for a pub lunch in Leith.

The hungry actress ordered assorted wild mushrooms sautéed in a garlic and parsley olive oil, served on toasted homemade bread and topped with poached eggs, at the family-run Roseleaf pub on Friday.

A member of staff said online: “I nearly fainted. My heart was in my mouth.”

And Elizabeth Olsen, who plays Scarlet Witch, has also been taking advantage of city’s larder. She celebrated friend and Harry Potter actress Jade Gordon’s 30th birthday with the multi-course tasting menu at fine dining restaurant The Table, on Dundas Street.

Chris Evans with a fan in Opal Lounge

Directors Anthony and Joe Russo, who joined them, said of the experience: “It was an unbelievable meal.” Snaps taken on their mobile phones showed the stars joking that they would like to marry chef Sean Clark.

Between her busy filming schedule, Ms Olsen also managed to squeeze in meals at Leith’s The Kitchin and Gardener’s Cottage.

She was spotted filming an intimate scene waith Paul Bettany on Cockburn Street earlier in the month, hinting at a major new plot between characters Scarlet Witch and Vision.

And actor Chris Evans, who plays the clean-cut superhero Captain America, swapped his shield for a beet when he rolled up with a friend outside the George Street club on Saturday night in a Range Rover.

The actor grabbed a few Heinekens before heading to the VIP area for a few more.

General manager Shandy Martin said: “He seemed super cool, super chilled and just out for a few beers. We have had a fair few famous people over the years in Opal, but Captain America is up there with the best. It was great to see Opal still a firm favourite for the A-list to hangout.”

Filming will continue at Durham Cathedral, but a young fan grabbed a last-minute opportunity to pose for a photo with Mr Evans before he left from Edinburgh Airport on Sunday morning.

Guardians of the Galaxy 2, the 15th instalment in the Marvel universe, is released on Friday with Avengers: Infinity War out in May 2018.

