Baba becomes latest restaurant to open in Edinburgh

The team behind the award-winning Ox and Finch have opened Baba in the Capital on George Street.

BABA – which occupies a corner of the newly renovated Principal Edinburgh Charlotte Square - is the latest to join Edinburgh’s flourishing restaurant and bar scene.

The Levantine-style cuisine utilises a specially commissioned charcoal grill, cooking only Scottish ingredients.

Cocktails are also inspired by the eastern Mediterranean, from the Pistachio Julep to the Bloody Mariam (vodka, harissa, lemon, ras-el-hanout, sumac, tomato juice, za’atar-pickled vegetables, olives,

All of Mr BABA’s cellar wines have been carefully selected from the eastern Mediterranean including Cyprus, Lebanon, Turkey and Greece.

The restaurant interior has been designed by award-winning designers at Goddard Littlefair, Katherine Arnold, and the PRINCIPAL design team and feature a vibrant colour scheme, industrial ‘distressed’ design finishes, rugs hanging on the walls, vintage travel posters, and lots of mirrors to refract interesting views.

BABA will be open at 130 George Street, Edinburgh,

Jonathan MacDonald, said: ‘We’re excited about bringing something different to the Edinburgh food scene. We’ve spent the last year developing new and unique flavour combinations and creating what we believe is a menu of simple, high-quality, tasty Levantine inspired cuisine. The restaurant has been designed to invite people to escape, relax and enjoy good food in an informal setting.’

Katherine Arnold added: ‘We believe with BABA we’re bringing something genuinely new and inspiring to Edinburgh’s thriving restaurant and bar scene and to visitors. We have travelled all over the eastern Mediterranean looking for inspiration for both the menu and design of the restaurant to capture and create a unique environment and menu for people to indulge in – it’s a restaurant we believe will appeal both to hotel guests and to Edinburgh locals.”