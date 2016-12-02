Baby girl among six people rescued following Bathgate fire

A baby girl was among six people rescued after a fire broke out in a shop.

Fire crews were called to the scene in George Street, Bathgate at around 8pm on Thursday after several calls reporting that a building was well alight.

They rescued a baby girl, three women and two men from flats above the shop in the West Lothian town.

There were no reports of any injuries.

Eleven fire fighters and a senior officer dealt with the blaze which was under control by around 11.20pm.