Baby taken to hospital after 7 vehicle crash on A1

A four-month-old baby has been taken to hospital following a seven-car crash on the A1.

The low winter sun is thought to be a factor in the accident according to police.

The incident took place at the roundabout Spot Roundabout and the Cement Works near Dunbar.

One lane of the road was shut before police closed the southbound section after the incident at 8:30am this morning.

A four month old baby has been taken to hospital as a precuation but none of the passengers are thought to be seriously injured.

According to early indications, the cars involved are thought to have run into the back of each other.

Significant delays have been felt across the city due to a number of incidents on the roads with earlier delays on the Queensferry Crossing due to an incident.

There are also delays on Niddrie Mains with one lane closed after a man was hit by a car.