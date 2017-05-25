Bagels and ice cream on the menu at new Stockbridge parlour

WHEN it comes to food pairings, bagels and ice cream might not be the first which spring to mind – but maybe it’s time to think again.

For that’s what will soon be on the menu in Stockbridge after a self-confessed bagel fan decided to follow his taste buds and bring the unusual flavour combination to the Capital.

Rob Bewick will be launching his new venture, Scoops ’n’ Hoops, from June 1 in the space previously occupied by Wendy’s Ice Creams.

It marks the latest instalment in what has been a busy few months for the 44-year-old, who only arrived in Edinburgh at the end of last year after moving up from the Midlands.

Now settled in Leith with his pug, Boo, Rob explained he was looking forward to trying out his unique concept on Edinburgh foodies.

He said: “When I moved up here I thought I’m either going to open a bar or a restaurant and then a little shop came up.

“It has happened really quickly. I’m excited – it seems a bit mad but life is a journey. If it doesn’t work it doesn’t work but if it does that’s fantastic.

“I’d rather do something and put my heart into it – you’ve just got to take the risk.”

And Rob, who currently works as a project manager in the construction industry, insisted ice cream and bagels work better than people might think.

As well as being able to choose from 25 different types of ice cream to enjoy with a more traditional cone or tub, customers stopping off at the Hamilton Place venue will also be able to tuck into an array of unique bagel and ice cream specials.

A highlight comes in the form of The Shamu, featuring a whole toasted bagel, hot waffle pieces, chocolate brownie bites, three scoops of ice cream, sauce and chocolate flakes.

Those looking for something a bit more fruity will be able to try out The Dirty Dancer, composed of half a toasted bagel, strawberry and raspberry ripple ice cream, fresh strawberry and raspberry pieces and sauce from both fruits.

Rob said he hopes to introduce a separate bagel and sandwich side to the business once up and running.

But Scoops ’n’ Hoops isn’t the only item which has been on Rob’s agenda after he recently starred on the television dating show First Dates Hotel.

Appearing in an episode in February, Rob’s date with Louise sadly didn’t end in romance but he said he enjoyed the experience all the same.

Rob added: “I’d completely forgotten because I applied last year in February and hadn’t heard anything.

“I’d exhausted every other area and I’m not very good with Tinder and online dating – it’s a lot like eBay for people.

“I come across better in person so I thought I’m going to do this for a giggle.”

While Rob and Louise just stayed good friends, it’s proved a happy ending as on top of his new business, Rob has now found love with new girlfriend Laura, 41.

For more information, visit facebook.com/scoopsnhoops.

