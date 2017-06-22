Balaclava-clad man sparks security alert at Edinburgh’s Royal Infirmary

A security alert at Edinburgh’s Royal Infirmary was sparked as a result of a man wearing a balaclava.

Police were called to the hospital shortly after 9am this morning following reports of a man acting suspiciously in the grounds.

Officers proceeded to carry out a search but no-one was traced.

It is thought the balaclava-clad man might have been a courier making a delivery, however this is unconfirmed.

A Police Scotland spokesman said: “Officers attended the Edinburgh Royal Infirmary at 9.06am today, Thursday, June 22, after staff became suspicious about a man seen in the hospital.

“Officers attended and made a search of the hospital along with NHS security.

“The man was not traced and further inquiries are being carried out to establish his reason for being at the hospital.”

Early speculation on social media suggested patients and staff had been evacuated due to a gunman, but Police Scotland confirmed it was “not being treated as a firearms incident”.

NHS Lothian was unable to comment on the individual in question.

However Jim Crombie, deputy chief executive at NHS Lothian, said: “This morning police investigated reports of a suspicious individual at the Royal Infirmary Edinburgh.

“Normal security protocols were followed, however there was no formal evacuation.

“A search of the hospital has been completed, the hospital is operating as normal and outpatients are being advised to attend their appointments as planned.

“There was no evacuation and people weren’t asked to report to muster stations.”