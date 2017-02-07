Bank manager leaves £3m to help children in Capital

TWO scout groups in Portobello have each received a cash windfall of £20,000 after being named in the will of a retired bank manager who died last year.

The money has been donated to Portobello Scout Group and the Portobello District Scout Council by former Royal Bank of Scotland manager Raymond Scott, who passed away last June, aged 81.

Mr Scott left the bulk of his £3 million fortune to George Heriot’s – his former school – to help children who have lost a parent.

Cash has also been earmarked for the Royal Botanic Gardens, with gifts totalling £60,000 also left to a variety of Mr Scott’s friends.

Mr Scott, who never married and did not have any children, was an active churchgoer, serving as a steward at the General Assembly of the Church of Scotland for more than 25 years.

Church officials paid tribute to Mr Scott’s “cheerful” personality, saying he would be greatly missed.

A spokesman said: “Raymond Scott served the General Assembly for more than 25 years, helping in the Stewards’ Office. He was the first point of contact for all of our stewards reporting for duty and his cheerful welcome and kindly instruction helped enormously, as did his meticulous attention to detail.

“Neat handwriting and a neat appearance are perhaps old-fashioned qualities but Raymond and his high standards were much admired and he will be greatly missed at the General Assembly.

“Many have commented that the Stewards’ Office just won’t be the same without him.”

Rev Dr Russell Barr, Moderator of the General Assembly, previously described Mr Scott as a “much loved Assembly stewarding stalwart” at a reception held in his memory.

Mr Scott’s will revealed he had an estate valued at £3,018,996 at the time of his death.

His fortune was made up of property and stocks and shares investments.

Having set money aside for his friends and the scout groups, Mr Scott then instructed that George Heriot’s should receive two-thirds of the remainder of the money.

He asked that it be used to fund bursaries and the school’s foundation which offers non-fee-paying places at the school to children who have lost a parent.

The remaining one-third share was left to the Royal Botanic Garden to be used “in the area of research into the use of plants for medicinal purposes”.

A spokesman said: “The organisation is extremely grateful to everyone who takes the time to remember the Royal Botanic Garden Edinburgh in their will. These bequests support the vital scientific research and conservation work we carry out in Scotland and around the world.”

