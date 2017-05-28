Barack Obama gifted kilt on Scots visit but says he won’t wear it

Barack Obama jetted out of Scotland on Friday night with a kilt in his baggage - but the former US president has admitted he is unlikely to ever wear it.

Obama delivered a speech at a charity dinner in Edinburgh on Friday, before leaving the Capital later that same night.

Barack Obama was presented with a kilt from Slanj. Picture: Julie Bull

Among the bags loaded onto his plane was a carrier from kilt manufacturers Slanj, which he had been presented with earlier in his visit.

But Obama conceded: “I have concluded my legs are too thin to pull it off, but those tartan trousers I have seen you wear... I think they look pretty good. So I might try some.”

Brian Halley from Slanj told the Sunday Mail that he had been tasked with designing a kilt for a ‘top secret’ client, and had devised a new red, white and blue tartan.

He added: “Apparently [Obama] loves the tartan and the kilt.”

Obama had been invited to speak at a £5000-a-table charity dinner organised by philanthropist Sir Tom Hunter.

First Minister Nicola Sturgeon, author JK Rowling and musician Annie Lennox were among those in the audience.

Earlier during his visit, Obama had played a round of golf on the Old Course at St Andrews before returning to Edinburgh.