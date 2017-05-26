Barack Obama touches down at Edinburgh Airport

Barack Obama has arrived in the Scottish capital.

A small private jet touched down at Edinburgh just after 9am this morning carrying the former US president.

He was dressed in causal golf gear and wearing white trainers, even taking time to talk to those outisde the the plane.

Social media was abuzz earlier in the morning after a police motorcade was spotted around Queensferry Road just before 7am.

Police stopped traffic while a host of Chevrolet vehicles, with one red vehicle in the centre, drove by in the direction of Edinburgh airport.

There was a high security presence around the arrival of the former US president who is in Edinburgh to attend a charity gala.