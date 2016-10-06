BarBurrito to open new restaurant in Quartermile

Barburrito, the UK’s first specialist burrito chain, founded in 2005 by CEO Morgan Davies, has opened its newest outlet at 55 Forrest Road, Edinburgh in premises formerly occupied by Starbucks.

The chain will be the company’s third outlet to open in the Capital. opposite the 19 acre Quartermile development that is home to a number of high profile offices and luxury apartments as well as in close proximity to Edinburgh University and The Meadows.

Jim Bishop, Property Director at Barburrito commented: “This location is ideal to serve our customer base with a good mix of students, office workers and local residents.

“The fit out of the building has been challenging and exciting and we have managed to create 70 covers in a really special environment”.

“Founder and CEO, Morgan Davies added: “This latest opening cements our place as the leading burrito bar operator in Scotland. Having grown up near Edinburgh, I am personally excited to be selling our burritos on home turf. As the UK’s first burrito bar chain we are now proud to be operating 18 restaurants across nine major cities”.

The new Edinburgh has recruited 16 new members of staff with the company now employing 90 people in Scotland.

Barburrito is backed by the growth capital provider BGF, who last year helped fund the acquisition of Pinto Mexican Kitchen.