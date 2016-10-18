Bathgate crash victim named by police

A man who was killed in a car crash near Bathgate at the weekend has been named by police.

Glenn McDonald, 69, of Poulton-le-fylde, Lancashire, died when his Audi A4 collided with a Ford Fiesta on Sunday, at the Boghead Roundabout.

Police and emergency services attended, but Mr McDonald was pronounced dead at the scene.

Inspector Richard Latto of the Lothians and Scottish Borders Road Policing Unit said: “This is a very difficult time for Glenn’s family and friends and our condolences are with time.

​“Enquiries into the full circumstances surrounding this collision are still ongoing and I would urge anyone with information to contact us as soon as possible.”

​Those with information can get in touch with Police Scotland on 101 or anonymously through Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

