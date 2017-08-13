Bay City Roller’s ‘hellish holiday’ left him in a wheelchair

Have your say

A 70s popstar claims a ‘holiday from hell’ left him wheelchair bound.

Alan Longmuir, bass player for Bay City Rollers, described how his dream holiday to Cuba turned into a nightmare.

The 69-year-old, who is from Edinburgh, travelled to the Caribbean country with his wife Eileen.

Despite staying at a five star resort, the musician claims he was put up in a “dilapidated” three star hotel, where he a contracted a sickness bug.

Mr Longmuir claimed: “I couldn’t stop being sick... by the pool and everywhere, the two days before I came home.

“I couldn’t keep anything down - it was the worst holiday ever.”

The Scottish star said the couple’s clothes were ruined and that they suffered bed bug bites.

He also said the food was “horrendous”.

“You couldn’t eat it,” he said. “I saw a cockroach running across the bacon.”

Mr Longmuir said he had to be taken into the medical bay at the airport ahead of his journey home.

“I was lucky there were also a nurse and a pharmacist on the plane,” he explained. “When I got off the plane the stewardess got me a wheelchair.”

The musician, whose hits include Bye Bye Baby and Shang-A-Lang, said he had asked Trading Standards to investigate. “Everybody was complaining,” he added.