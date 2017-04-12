Biker, 47, dies in crash in West Lothian

A biker has died in a crash in West Lothian.

The incident happened on the B9080 near Linlithgow around 10.20am on Wednesday.

A police spokesman said: “A 47-year-man was sadly pronounced dead at the scene and the road remains closed to allow emergency services access.

“Anyone who may have witnessed this or saw the motorbike in the area beforehand is urged to contact Police Scotland on 101.”

