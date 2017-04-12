Biker facing ‘life-changing’ injuries after road smash

A BIKER has suffered potentially “life-changing injuries” after a smash with a car.

The 26-year-old was taken to Edinburgh Royal Infirmary after his red Honda CBR 125 motorbike collided with a blue Volkswagen Golf.

The crash happened around 8.45pm last Thursday on the A6106 outside the Fordel Filling Station in Dalkeith. The 53-year-old driver of the Volkswagen Golf was uninjured.

Investigators closed the road to study the scene.

Police Constable Steven Tait, of the Divisional Road Policing Unit in Dalkeith, said: “This is a serious collision, which could result in life-changing injuries for the rider.

“We are investigating this incident and are eager to hear from anyone who may have witnessed the collision.

“I would urge anyone who was on the A6106 around 8.45pm on Thursday, April 6, and has information, to get in touch with police immediately.”

Those with information can contact Police Scotland on 101 or anonymously through Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.