Biker killed in fatal crash named

Police have named the man who was killed in a road traffic accident on Wednesday April 12 on the B9080.

The man has been named as Derek Simpson, aged 47 from Bridgend.

Derek died when his motorcycle which was travelling East on the B9080 left the road.

The man was pronounced dead at the scene

In a statement released through Police Scotland, Mr Simpson’s family said:

“We as a family are devastated by the loss of our beloved son, brother and father Derek Simpson.

“We wish to be left in private to mourn”

Anyone who has information about this incident and hasn’t yet spoken to police please call Police Scotland on 101