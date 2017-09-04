Bizarre Lothian Buses Twitter conversation ‘goes viral’

Have your say

A bizarre Twitter conversation between Lothian Buses and a customer has gone viral.

In a post, that perhaps perfectly sums up Scottish banter, Stephen Burnett tweeted the group saying: “Hey @on_lothianbuses one of your drivers called me a f***y last night.”

The bizarre twitter exchange, Screenshot

Clearly looking to resolve the issue, Lothian Buses replied saying: “Sorry to hear that Stephen. If you can tell me which bus this was on, I can report this for you.”

However, rather than follow through with the complaint, Stephen replied: “Nah it’s sound, I was being a f***y.”

The conversation has since been retweeted hundreds of times, with dedicated Scottish banter social media pages picking up the conversation.

One user said: “If you ever want to describe Scotland to someone, show them this tweet Absolutely brilliant “

Another simply wrote: “Funniest thing I’ve seen on here the day”

As well as proving popular with users in Edinburgh, the story has attracted attention from a number of media outlets with over 300 people retweeing the reply.