Blaze destroys Lothian bus in Slateford

Firefighters have now extinguised a blaze that gutted a number 35 bus in Slateford.

It is understood that all the passengers and the driver fled before the fire properly took hold and no one was injured.

Crews with breathing apparatus used a high-pressure hose reel jet to douse the flames.

A spokesman from the Fire Service said: “The bus is well alight on Moat Place. All the passengers and the driver alighted from the bus.”

The road was closed and police were called out to deal with traffic management.

The cause of the fire is not known at this stage but is not thought to be suspicious.