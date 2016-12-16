Blaze hits popular West Lothian restaurant

A FIRE broke out this morning at a popular restaurant on Linlithgow High Street.
Fire crews have been in attendance on Linlithgow High Street after a blaze broke out at Livingston’s restaurant just before 9 this morning.
The incident is understood to have started in a store room after a tumble drier caught fire.
A Scottish Fire & Rescue Service spokesman said: “We were alerted to a fire at Livingston’s restaurant in Linlithgow at 8.59am on Friday 16 December.
“The fire was contained to a room on the ground floor and is now extinguished – there were no casualties.
“Three appliances attended the scene and firefighters are now making the area safe.”
