Blaze hits popular West Lothian restaurant

A FIRE broke out this morning at a popular restaurant on Linlithgow High Street.

Fire crews have been in attendance on Linlithgow High Street after a blaze broke out at Livingston’s restaurant just before 9 this morning.

The blaze broke out on Linlithgow High Street. Picture: Contributed.

The incident is understood to have started in a store room after a tumble drier caught fire.

A Scottish Fire & Rescue Service spokesman said: “We were alerted to a fire at Livingston’s restaurant in Linlithgow at 8.59am on Friday 16 December.

“The fire was contained to a room on the ground floor and is now extinguished – there were no casualties.

“Three appliances attended the scene and firefighters are now making the area safe.”

Fire in store room at Livingroom At Livingston's, restaurant where a tumble drier caught on fire. Picture Michael Gillen.

