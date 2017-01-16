Blue Monday: 20 reasons to be cheerful on year’s most depressing day

HOLIDAYS are over and it’s back to work with expanded waistlines and shrunken bank balances.

With little to look forward to except short days and long gloomy nights, life can be pretty miserable right now.

The new Queensferry Crossing is due to open in May 2017. Picture Ian Rutherford

Welcome to Blue Monday – believed to be the most depressing day of the year.

Well, try not to despair Edinburgh and strap yourselves in for a great 2017. To help, here is our list of reasons to be cheerful.

1) Beat the bluest of Monday blues with free lunch at the Gourmet Burger Kitchen – giving away limited free lunches from 12-5pm at its George Street restaurant.

2) Still hungry? maybe head over to Tuk Tuk on Leven Street for free chicken lollipops to the first 100 customers.

3) Much-acclaimed musical Wonderland receives its UK and European première at the Edinburgh Playhouse on Friday.

4) Drown your sorrows at the Game of Thrones-themed pop-up bar Blood & Wine in Dublin Street (see review, page 14).

5) Burns Night on January 25. Need we say more?.

6) T2: Trainspotting, the long-awaited sequel to the modern classic, is out on January 27.

7) It’s almost Six Nations time, which in 2017 means legions of Wales, Ireland and Italy fans heading to savour the Capital’s party atmosphere against Scotland at Murrayfield next month.

8) If you fancy something a little more sedate, the Edinburgh Yarn Festival might get you in a spin on March 10 and 11 – a celebration of all things related to yarn, wool and hand-knitting with a little crochet, spinning, weaving and felting thrown in for good measure.

9) If whacky races is your thing, you can join The Mighty Deerstalker, the UK’s biggest off-road-Tweed-clad-pipe-lit-plus-four-and-headtorch-wearing run on March 11.

10) Transport infrastructure might not be top of your list of things to cheer you up but the long-awaited Queensferry Crossing is due to open in May.

11) Look out for special events at the Edinburgh International Festival, the Edinburgh International Film Festival and the Fringe, which all celebrate their 70th anniversary this year.

12) This year marks the 250th anniversary of the New Town.

13) The 12th Moonwalk Scotland sets off around Holyrood Park on June 17 to raise money for breast cancer.

14) May 1 will sees pagans flock to Calton Hill for the Beltane Fire Festival – a spectacular interpretation of the ancient Iron Age Celtic ritual.

15) Book fans can look forward to Scotland Street 12 by Alexander McCall Smith.

16) In June, newly knighted Sir Andy Murray will be aiming to defend his Wimbledon title.

17) And the same month you can immerse yourself in the Royal Highland Show.

18) Discover the city that inspired Harry Potter.

19) The Castle Concerts series kicks off with Olly Murs on July 18, followed by Deacon Blue on July 22.

20) And if none of that perks you up, then maybe just hibernate until Hogmanay 2017...