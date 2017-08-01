BMW stolen during Longniddry housebreaking

POLICE in East Lothian are investigating following the theft of a vehicle from an address in Gosford Road, Longniddry.

The incident happened between 7pm on Saturday and 2pm on Sunday, when an unknown number of people entered the property and stole a blue BMW 1 Series (Registration number SM62 FHG) from the address, along with another set of keys.

The owners returned home and reported the theft and officers are now investigating.

Inspector Andrew Harborow of Tranent Police Station said: “This was a high value theft and we are eager to trace those responsible as soon as possible.

“We are appealing for information and would ask anyone who remembers seeing any suspicious activity in Gosford Road, Longniddry, on the night of Saturday, July 29, to contact us immediately.”

Those with information are asked to contact officers at Tranent Police Station on 101, quoting incident number 2394 of July 30, or anonymously through Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.