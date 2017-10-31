Body discovered in Edinburgh as police probe ‘unexplained’ death

Police are investigating after a body was discovered at Comiston Gardens.

Police and an ambulance were called to the scene at around 8am this morning.

A spokesman confirmed the discovery to the Edinburgh Evening News saying: “Police in Edinburgh are investigating after the body of a 69-year-old man was discovered within an address in the Comiston Gardens area on Tuesday 31 October.

“The death is being treated as unexplained but not suspicious and a report will be sent to the Procurator Fiscal.”