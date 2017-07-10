Body found in search of missing diver in Inverkeithing

A body of a woman has been found at Prestonhill Quarry in Fife.

The dicovery follows an emergency search after police were informed of a missing diver around 10pm yesterday.

Fellow divers contacted emergency services after a female diver failed to surface.

It is understood the body was found around 10:30am this morning.

Inspector Ian Stephen, of Police Scotland, said: “We can confirm that a woman’s body has been recovered from Prestonhill Quarry, Inverkeithing.

“The woman’s family has been informed of this development.”

There have been a number of fatalities at the quarry in the last few years with 18-year-old John McKay, drowning in the quarry in 2015.

Cameron Lancaster, also 18, was killed when he jumped into the quarry in 2014.