Body of a man charged with murder found in Edinburgh home

The body of a man charged with murdering his wife has been found in Edinburgh.

David Thomson, 69, was on bail following the charges, but his body was discovered at a property in Edinburgh on Monday.

Mr Thomson was to stand trial in 2018 over the death of his 70-year-old wife, Eileen, following an incident at Priorwood Court sheltered housing complex in the borders.

Eileen died nine days after the incident in hospital as a result of the incident.

Having initially been charged with attempted murder, Mr Thomson faced a charge of murder after his wife died.

A Police Scotland spokeswoman said: “Police were called to an address in Shandon Place in Edinburgh at about 7am on Monday following the sudden death of a man in his 60s.

“The death is being treated as unexplained but not suspicious and a report has been submitted to the procurator fiscal.”