Bogus workman snatches over £100 from home

A BOGUS workman has stolen over £100 from a woman’s home in the Capital.

Around 4pm on Sunday, the crook attended the woman’s flat in Magdalene Avenue, Brunstane, and claimed to be carrying out maintenance work on the building. He told the woman, who is in her sixties, that he required entry and she later discovered her purse, which contained a three-figure sum of money, had been stolen.

The man is described as white, in his twenties with dark hair, and was wearing jeans and a faun-coloured top. Sergeant Andy Johnson said: “Bogus callers will usually claim to be acting on behalf of an organisation such as the council, gas network or a charity. Once they have gained access to your home, they will use the opportunity to steal cash or other valuables.

“Always ask for identification, as legitimate callers should be able to provide this without any issues.

“If you have any concerns, ask them to call another time and contact the police.”