Bogus workman stole three figure sum from Edinburgh home

A bogus workman has stole over £100 from a woman’s home in Brunstane.

Sergeant Andy Johnson said: “Bogus callers will usually claim to be acting on behalf of an organisation such as the council, gas network or a charity. Once they have gained access to your home, they will use the opportunity to steal cash or other valuables.

“Always ask for identification, as legitimate callers should be able to provide this without any issues.

“If you have any concerns, ask them to call another time and contact the police.”

Anyone who has information about this incident, or who recognises the description of the suspect, is urged to get in touch.

Those with information can contact Police Scotland on 101 or make an anonymous report through Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

