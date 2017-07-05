Bomb disposal attend Edinburgh flat after death of teenager

A BOMB disposal squad was called to a flat in a Meadowbank street following the unexplained death of an 18-year-old woman who collapsed in the property.

The Explosive Ordnance Unit (EOD) arrived at around midday on Wednesday at Taylor Place three days after a woman passed away after being found unconscious at a property on the street. Police said there was no immediate danger to people in the area.

Local residents said they were traumatised by such a tragic event happening at the normally quiet cul-de-sac.

One neighbour said: “I didn’t know the girl but I have seen her in the stairwell before.

“She didn’t live in the flat block.

“I was at my neighbours and heard the banging. To open the stair door and see that happening in your stair – you don’t expect it.

“I was watching them going through the CPR and it was horrible.”

The door to the flat in which the girl was found in has been boarded up as police officers continue investigating the cause of the teenager’s death, currently being treated as unexplained.

Police said a number of items found during the investigation require further examination by the EOD but are not believed to be linked to the death.