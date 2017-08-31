Bomb disposal unit attends incident in Wester Hailes

A bomb disposal unit was called to Sighthill Loan in Wester Hailes last night to to remove suspicious items from a property.

Police rushed to Sighthill Loan in Wester Hailes at 7:45pm to deal with the incident.

Roads were closed as police investigated the scene and bomb disposal experts removed items.

Calder Road was closed in both directions as a result of the incident.

A Police Scotland spokesperson told The Scottish Sun: “Police in Edinburgh were called to a property in Sighthill Loan at about 7:45pm on Wednesday 30 August.

“A few suspicious items were found in an unused property and the Explosive Ordnance Disposal (EOD) attended and removed the items.

“Cordons were put in place for a short time while the EOD assessed and removed the items.”

It is understood that as of this morning, police inquiries are still ongoing.