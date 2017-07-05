Bomb disposal unit called to Edinburgh street

A bomb disposal squad has been called to a street in Edinburgh following the death of an 18-year-old woman.

The Explosive Ordnance Unit (EOD) is currently in attendance at Taylor Place, off Lower London Road.

Officers are now investigating the cause of the teenager’s death, which is currently being treated as unexplained.

It is understood the EOD unit arrived at around midday today (Wednesday) but that there is no immediate danger to residents in the area.

One neighbour, who did not want to be named, said could see a van bearing the words ‘Royal Logistics Corps Bomb Disposal’ accompanied by what appeared to be two unmarked police cars.

He said the area had not been cordoned off, adding: “There’s a couple of guys waiting around but nobody seems to be paying much attention.”

A spokesman for Police Scotland said: “Police in Edinburgh are continuing to investigate the death of an 18-year-old woman who passed away after being found unconscious at a property in Taylor Place on Sunday 2 July.

“Her death is currently being treated as unexplained pending further enquiries.

“As enquiries into the death were carried out at a flat within the building, a number of items were found which require further examination by the EOD.

“These items are not believed to be linked to the death and there is not thought to be any risk to local residents.”