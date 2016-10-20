Book reveals 111 unmissable places in Edinburgh

There are so many great things to celebrate about our fine city, whether it be the history, the culture or the fine wine and dining, however, a new book has made it even easier to see all the best things about the Capital.

A new book, titled, “111 Places in Edinburgh That You Shouldn’t Miss”, celebrates all things about the Capital, but outlines some of they key places to visit.

The guide promises to take readers to hidden corners and secret sights in this city of contrasts, exploring fascinating locations that often remain secret.

We take a sneak peek at some of the places mentioned in the book ask whether these are key places to see in the city.