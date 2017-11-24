Bookies held up at knifepoint in West Calder

A bookmakers in West Calder was held up last night by a man carrying a knife.

Police in West Lothian are appealing for information following a robbery at the Coral bookmakers in West Calder last night.

The incident took place at around 8pm after a man with a knife entered Coral Bookmakers on Union Square and demanded staff hand over cash, before running off with a small quantity of cash.

He was last seen running towards Hartwood Road.

Detective Sergeant Lee McCall, of Livingston CID, said: “Thankfully no one was hurt during this incident, but staff and customers have been left shaken.

“The suspect is described as white, 5’6” to 5’ 8” tall, of slim build with a local accent. He was wearing a grey fleece top, camouflage scarf, and black rimmed glasses.

“Inquiries are ongoing to trace the person responsible and we ask that anyone who saw anything suspicious in the area at the time, or anyone who has seen anyone matching the description of the suspect, to contact police immediately.”

Anyone with information is asked to contact Police Scotland on 101, quoting incident number 3288 of 23rd November 2017, or make an anonymous report through Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.