Boy, 10, struck by motorcycle in hit-and-run in Drylaw

A ten-year-old boy has been left seriously injured after he was struck by a motorcyclist in the Drylaw area of Edinburgh.

The rider then fled the scene.

The incident took place as the boy crossed a pedestrian crossing on Ferry road near Drylaw in the north of the Capital at 6.35pm on Saturday.

Police said that a group of motorbike riders had been seen nearby shortly before the incident, driving in a “dangerous manner.”

Detective Chief Inspector Paul Grainger said: “This is a horrific collision which has left a young boy seriously injured. The boy was crossing the pedestrian crossing on the green man when he was struck by the motorcycle and knocked to the ground sustaining what are described as serious injuries.

“The motorcyclist drove on with no apparent thought for the horrific injuries sustained by the young boy in the collision.

Police on the scene . Picture: Tony McGuire/ Evening News

“We are carrying out door to door and other enquiries into this collision, and also in relation to other reports in the immediate are of incidents of dangerous and reckless driving by motorcyclists around this time and we are appealing for anyone who has any information about who may have been responsible to contact us immediately and help us keep the community safe.”

Inspector John Elliot said: “Police Scotland has increased patrols in the Drylaw area in order to provide reassurance to the local community and to ensure there is no repeat of this anti-social behaviour. These patrols will be visible in the coming days.

“I would urge anyone who may have any concerns, or information which might help us, to approach any of our patrols in the area where they can speak with the officers themselves.”

Investigators have appealed for anyone with information to call 101 and quote incident number 3247.

In March, Police in Edinburgh relaunched an operation to tackle theft of motorcycles and joyriders in the north of the city.