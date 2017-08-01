Brace of break-ins and thefts sparks police hunt

POLICE in East Lothian are appealing for witnesses following a brace of break-ins and thefts in Musselburgh.

A van was broken into in Eskview Terrace, Musselburgh and a number of power tools stolen at some point between 5.30am and 9.30am on Monday morning.

A property in North High Street, Musselburgh was also broken into at some point between 11.00pm on Monday 31st July and 6.30am earlier today.

Car keys to the occupant’s Nissan Qashqai were taken and this was also stolen.

The car was later recovered in Danderhall.

Sergeant Derek MacDonald of Musselburgh police station said: “We are keen to speak to anyone who saw anything suspicious in either Eskview Terrace on Monday around 5.30pm or North High Street overnight.

“Anyone with information is asked to contact Police Scotland on 101 quoting incident number 1805 of 31st August for Eskview Terrace or 0494 of the 1st August for the North High Street incident. Alternatively please contact the charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.