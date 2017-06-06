Brewdog to offer free beer to Edinburgh General Election voters

BrewDog are encouraging voters to take to the polls in their own, unique way.

The craft beer company are offering a free beer if they can prove that they votedin the General Election on June 8.

It is part of their “every voice to be heard” campaign with voters getting a free Punk IPA in one of its 29 bars across the country if they go to the polls.

To obtain a free beer, all you need to do is take a picture of yourself outside your polling station and show the photo to bar staff at a BrewDog bar.

As well as offering beers, bar staff will be stationed outside of Brewdog establishments to encourage those to vote.

A statement from BrewDog said: “Following a series of recent political shocks in which established and recognised opinion polls failed to accurately predict the outcome, we hope to garner a more open response from those taking part by putting a can of Punk IPA in their hand. “From Monday to Wednesday, we’ll be taking to the streets across the UK to ask the general public who will be getting their vote on the 8th.

The offer last until June 9.