Brexit blow to Edinburgh’s £2bn City Deal

EDINBURGH’S long-awaited multi-billion pound City Deal has been delayed by Brexit, council bosses admitted.

Council leader Andrew Burns said the EU referendum and the resulting shake-up of the UK Government had caused a “slight elongation” of the plans.

He said the deal to inject £2 billion of public money into the Capital would now be finalised as part of the budget in March next year – with a basic outline agreed by the Autumn Statement in November.

Bosses originally hoped to finalise the deal by the end of summer.