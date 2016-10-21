Britain’s Got Talent comes to Edinburgh

The nation’s favourite talent show, Britain’s Got Talent, will land in the Capital tomorrow.

Talented individuals of all ages are being invited to audition for the programme at the The Edinburgh International Conference Centre to be in with a chance of securing an audition in front of the judges - including Simon Cowell - next year. The show is open to any performer with any talent.

Producers, who are scouring the the UK, have said all hopefuls need is a “skill and star quality which they think will impress.”

Aspiring acts can apply now via www.itv.com/talent.

