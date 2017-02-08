Why was a police helicopter flying over Edinburgh last night?

Many took to social media to ask why a helicopter was flying over the Capital late last night.

Residents in Broughton, Trinity, Comely Bank and Canonmills reported hearing and seeing the large helicopter after 11pm last night.

The helicopter circled for over an hour, using a searchlight to sweep the areas.

It is understood that the helicopter was being used as part of a police operation in the city as officers searched for a missing person.

Police have confirmed that the missing person was subsequently found.