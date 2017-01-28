£1m revamp plan for world-famous Edinburgh golf course

An Edinburgh golf club which is one of the world’s oldest is set to undergo a £1 million revamp.

Leaders at Bruntsfield Links Golfing Society, which dates back to 1761, want to improve to its course at Barnton.

The bunkers are to be redesigned and repositioned to reflect the distances over which today’s golfers are striking the ball.

Golf course architects Mackenzie and Ebert have been commissioned to carry out the work.

The course will be restored to a par 71 by extending the current par four 13th hole to create a par five and introducing a new signature par three 16th hole to replace the existing par three 12th.

It is expected that work on the revamp will get underway later this year.

