Jack ,6, is youngest player to get hole-in-one at Bruntsfield

SIX-YEAR-OLD Jack Dunn has raised the bar at one of Scotland’s oldest golf clubs.

The P2 Edinburgh Academy pupil has become the youngest player ever to toast a hole-in-one in the 256-year history of the Bruntsfield Links Golfing Society, the fourth oldest club in the world.

The son of club member Jonathan, the youngster holed the Par 3 134-yard seventh with his driver.

Jack, whose golfing heroes are Rory McIlroy and Andrew “Beef” Johnston, said: “It was fantastic to get my first hole in one. Hopefully I will have many more.”

Club chief executive officer Dougie Cleeton said: “It is a wonderful achievement and quite a talking point among our members, especially as Jack put the traditional bottle behind the bar – albeit Coke - for everyone to celebrate his success.

“Jack regularly works on his game with younger brother Angus ,4, in the family’s back garden. We are looking forward to them both coming through the junior ranks.”

Jack’s timing was spot-on, with Bruntsfield putting more emphasis on their junior golf programme and Eric McIntosh enjoying a fourth place finish at the Scottish Boys’ Open Championship at Monifeith.

Whilst the Society are investing £1 million on the golf course over the next two years, the greenstaff have laid out a short four-hole Academy course aimed at a new Mini Juniors membership category.

Cleeton said: “The Society has long enjoyed a reputation for having one the best Gents teams in the Lothians.

“With this initiative we are aiming to enhance the junior section, creating a safe, fun and friendly environment for youngsters in the 7-10 age group who are keen to take up the game before becoming full members of the junior section when they turn 11.”

The £50 subscription includes access to the new 60-yard Academy holes and weekly coaching classes. School holiday coaching camps and additional coaching programmes, created by the Bruntsfield professional team headed up by Richard Brian, are also available to Mini Juniors.

Junior convener Jerry Hogarth said: “We have always had a large group of juniors but we now have the facilities to welcome and develop mini juniors in a fun environment.

“We have also created a junior lounge in the clubhouse, providing a relaxed environment where youngsters can meet, enjoy a snack or to play a video game.”

Bruntsfield is holding a “Junior Open House,” including coaching and refreshments, on Sunday, April 30 at 2pm, for which there are a limited number of places available.