Bus death woman ‘was looking forward to granddaughter’s wedding’

A woman who died after falling on a bus when it had to brake to avoid a car was looking forward to her granddaughter’s wedding, family members have said.

Their tribute came after police named the woman as May Porter, aged 86, from Edinburgh.

She died on Saturday as a result of the injuries she sustained after falling on the number 35 Lothian bus which had to brake hard when a car pulled out in front of it.

Her husband, Bob, was also injured during the incident and is still receiving treatment in hospital.

The accident happened on the A71 Stenhouse Road, opposite HMP Edinburgh, at around 1.15pm on Friday.

In a statement issued by Police Scotland, her family said: “May was a much loved wife, mother, nana and great nana to all the family and it breaks our hearts to have lost her in such awful circumstances.

“We will lovingly remember her for the joy and happiness that she brought to everyone on a daily basis.

“May was looking forward to several important upcoming family events including her granddaughter’s wedding and the birth of her newest great-grandchild.

“We would like to take this opportunity to thank the all the NHS staff of the ERI’s Acute Medical Unit who supported May and the family during her short time in the hospital and also the police for their hard work and support they have given over the past few days.”

They added: “We ask that out privacy is respected whilst we grieve and continue to provide support to May’s devoted husband Bob who was also injured in the accident and is still currently in hospital.”