Bus designed to help young women feel comfortable learning about periods visits schools

Several schools in Edinburgh have this week hosted a new educational bus from betty for schools, designed to teach young women about periods in a more open and engaging way.

Pupils at Prestonfield Primary School and four other schools in the area experienced the interactive activities on board the ‘betty bus’ as part of its tour of the UK.

During the bus visits, female pupils took part in the one-hour sessions with trained facilitators helping explore how periods can affect them both physically and emotionally, and encouraging them to ask questions that they may not feel comfortable raising in the classroom.

In co-ed schools, boys were offered the opportunity to take part in separate sessions on puberty, focusing on their understanding and attitude towards this perfectly natural time of month.

The ‘betty bus’ has been designed to support and enhance learning from ‘betty for schools’, a new curriculum-linked period education programme for teachers of pupils aged 8-12, which was launched at the Education Show in Birmingham in March.

The programme of free resources has been created together with education experts and young people and is accredited by the PSHE Association. There is also a section on the bettyforschools.co.uk website for parents, with advice and information to help them tackle conversations with their children about periods with confidence.

Rebecca Martin, head of Partner Relations at betty for schools comments: “We’re really excited to be touring the betty bus, and it’s been fantastic to see such positive responses from the teachers and pupils involved. All of the resources available at bettyforschools.co.uk have been created to help empower teachers to deliver sessions about periods with confidence, and to encourage open, respectful and honest conversations about periods and the way they affect girls.

“After such a great stop off in Edinburgh we hope that the betty bus will continue to provide a fun and welcoming space for girls across the UK to talk frankly about periods as it continues its tour.”

Jackie McGregor, Class Teacher at Prestonfield Primary School added: “The visit from the betty bus has been really beneficial for our students – they had the chance to ask all the questions that might otherwise not have asked, and it has helped them feel relaxed, engaged, and open when it comes to talking about periods.

“It has also helped our teachers feel empowered to talk more openly about this topic – not always an easy one to address – and I think we’re now in a much better position to break down the stigma surrounding periods for our students.”

Teachers can apply for a free visit from the betty bus for their pupils by registering their interest at www.bettyforschools.co.uk The free betty for schools PSHE resources are also available to download from this site.