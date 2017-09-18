Bus driver charged following Western General crash

A 21-year-old bus driver has been charged with dangerous driving following a crash at the Western General.

Police in Edinburgh were called to the Western General Hospital at 3.25pm on Sunday September 17 following a report that a double-decker bus had collided with a bridge.

Six of the seven passengers, men and women aged between 14 and 60, were taken to the Edinburgh Royal Infirmary with a number of injuries.

READ MORE: Western General bus crash driver suffering from shock

The road was reopened around 8.45pm while investigations were conducted at the scene and the vehicle was recovered.

Police confirmed in a statement: “TThe 21-year-old driver has been charged with dangerous driving and a report will be submitted to the Procurator Fiscal.

READ MORE: Eight injured after bus hits bridge at Western General

“Enquiries continue and anyone who may have witnessed this and has not yet spoken to officers is urged to contact Edinburgh’s Road Policing Unit via 101, quoting incident number 2477 of 17th September.”