Bus firm in talks to take over South Queensferry route

LOTHIAN Buses is to consider stepping in to take over the bus route between Edinburgh and South Queensferry after Stagecoach announced it was withdrawing the service.

Community leaders have warned the No 40 – the only direct bus link from Queensferry to the city centre – is a “lifeline” service which many people relied on.

Council transport leader Lesley Hinds said: “We’ve had a very constructive meeting with Lothian Buses to discuss the potential ongoing provision of bus services to Queensferry and Dalmeny.

“As a council, we understand that these are very important routes and services and we appreciate how important it is for the residents of these areas to see the continuation of bus services. Lothian Buses have agreed to come back to the council within the next two to three weeks, once they have collected and analysed passenger loadings relevant to the routes to see if they can develop a commercially viable proposition.”