Buses delayed in Stockbridge due to cable repairs

There are significant delays across the Capital due to Scottish Power cable repair works with buses being delayed as a result.

The 24, 29, 36, 42 and 61 Lothian services are all affected

There are long delays through Stockbridge and Orchard Brae to the West End on Queensferry Road; with heavy traffic on Belford Road and Douglas Gardens towards Haymarket.

Torphichen Street remains closed northbound due to repair works with the Lothian 36 service being diverted away from Hamilton Place as a result of cable repairs.

here is also a lane closure on Queensferry Street with a city bound lane closed as a result of cable repairs.

Overnight Scottish Water work running over on Bernard Street. Temporary lights are scheduled to be cleared this morning.

An earlier accident on Gilmerton Road has now been cleared with two cars being moved to the side of the road following an earlier incident.