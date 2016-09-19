Business Gateway Edinburgh is highest performing area in Scotland for second year

Business Gateway Edinburgh and Lothian is the highest performing Business Gateway Area in Scotland for a second year in a row after record start-up figures of 6,621 over the last four years.

Picture; contributed

The figures were announced at an event to mark the 4th anniversary of the Edinburgh and Lothian Local Authority Partnership in the City Art Centre yesterday,

The event was attended by over 100 guests, including Councillor Gavin Barrie, businesses and advisers.

Over the last four years, Business Gateway Edinburgh and Lothian, has received over 10,000 enquiries, helped 6,621 start-ups and 4,584 growth business and hosted over 1200 workshops with 14,000 attendees on everything from business planning and social media to branding and finance.

Councillor Barrie said: “The team of highly professional and skilled advisors and experts at Business Gateway Edinburgh & Lothian have done an excellent job delivering this service to start-ups, entrepreneurs and high growth businesses over the last four years.

“I’ve come across quite a few businesses which have come through Business Gateway who always impress me with their ingenuity, innovation and dedication in getting their new venture off the ground and becoming a thriving, tangible enterprise.

“I’d like to congratulate and thank them for their hard work in starting and growing these businesses, creating jobs and contributing to the region’s economy.”

In addition to the record number of start-ups, Business Gateway Edinburgh and Lothian also helped 75 businesses to be accepted on to the Scottish Enterprise Account Management Programme.

Susan Harkins, Business Gateway Manager, Edinburgh, said: “It is a really exciting time for us just now at Business Gateway Edinburgh and Lothian where more and more people are coming to us for business help, support and guidance for everything from the seed of an idea to export and funding.

“It’s been fantastic for us to see so many of the people we’ve helped go on to create successful businesses and being in charge of their own destiny and we look forward to helping even more people fulfil their ambitions and dreams.”