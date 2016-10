200 Byron burgers will be given away for free as part of their latest marketing promotion in the Capital

DOWNLOAD THE EDINBURGH EVENING NEWS APP ON ITUNES OR GOOGLE PLAY

Chicken toys will be left near their stores to celebrate their new burger, the Clucky Balboa.

People that find a toy can then simply bring it in to their local branch and receive a free chicken burger.

The campaign is being done by both the North Bridge and Lothian Road restaurant from the 7-9 October.