Caffeine Drip in Edinburgh praised for vegan french toast

Have your say

An Edinburgh eatery has made the finals of a vegan food awards.

The Caffeine Drop’s french toast has made the list of PETA’s Top 12 vegan sweet treats across the UK.

The cafe’s egg and dairy free toast is covered with maple syrup and faux bacon.

“The Caffeine Drip’s delectable cruelty-free French toast makes it possible to indulge your sweet tooth while also being sweet to animals,” says PETA Director Elisa Allen. Choosing vegan treats today is a piece of cake.”